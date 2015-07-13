Al menos 15 muertos en China por explotar bodega con fuego pirotécnico

China (AP).- Una bodega que almacenaba fuegos artificiales explotó en el norte de China ocasionando la muerte de 15 personas y dejando a dos con heridas serias, informó una autoridad local.
La explosión del domingo en la mañana sucedió en el condado de Ningjin en la provincia de Heibei, fronteriza con Pekín, informó el lunes en un blog la oficina de propaganda del condado.
La explosión destruyó ventanas cercanas e incluso aquellas de una fábrica de harina como a un kilómetro de distancia, de acuerdo con la agencia de noticias oficial Xinhua.
Fotos en el sitio web de noticias 163.com parecían mostrar cómo quedó destrozado el techo de la bodega.
El condado de Ningjin informó que ya investiga la causa de la explosión y que una persona está detenida.
China es el productor de fuegos artificiales más grande del mundo, que son muy utilizados para celebrar el Año Nuevo Lunar.
COMMENTS
