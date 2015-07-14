Decomisan más de 11 millones de dólares en Sonora

Sonora.- Elementos del Ejército Mexicano asignados a la garita de San Emeterio,  decomisaron 11 millones 553 mil 361 dólares ocultos en un tractocamión que transportaba fresas, informó la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional a través de un comunicado.

Personal militar de la 45 Zona Militar descubrió el efectivo en el tractocamión con la razón social “Maruha Refrigerados” donde además localizaron 600 cartuchos de arma de fuego útiles.

Además  un hombre fue detenido y fue puesto a disposición del Ministerio Público Federal.

El efectivo equivale a 181 millones 985 mil 437 pesos y hasta el momento no se ha revelado la identidad del detenido ni la procedencia del dinero.

El tractocaimión salió de Tijuana con destino a a la Cd. de México.

También la dependencia informó sobre otros aseguramientos del fin de semana en la entidad:

2 mil 501 kilogramos de marihuana, 2 mil 731 cartuchos de distinto calibre, 11 vehículos, entre otros tipos de materiales delictivos.

Fue en los municipios de Agua Prieta, Caborca, Plutarco Elías Calles, Altar, Sonoyta y San Luis Río Colorado donde se encontraron dichos artículos, además de:

  • 6 armas largas
  • 2 armas cortas
  • 1 aditamento lanzagranadas Cal. 40 mm.
  • 2 granadas Cal. 40 mm.
  • 30 cargadores
  • 1 bipie para fusil AK- 47
