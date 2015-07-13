Encadenado durante secuestro estuvo expitcher Narciso Elvira; sus raptores ya fueron detenidos

Veracruz (Excelsior).- En una acción coordinada entre los estados de Veracruz, Chiapas y Tabasco, fueron capturados los integrantes de una banda de secuestradores señalados como responsables de 20 plagios en las tres entidades; entre sus víctimas está el ex pelotero de Los Dodgers de Los Angeles, Narciso Elvira Delgado.
Anoche, el Fiscal General de Veracruz, Luis Ángel Bravo Contreras detalló la captura de los delincuentes, ocurrida en la región de Catemaco, al sur de la entidad veracruzana.
Las víctimas de secuestro fueron localizadas encadenadas en un cerro, muy cerca del lugar en donde las habían tenido cautivas durante varios días.
El plagio ocurrió el pasado 16 de junio y de acuerdo con las declaraciones de Misael Bustamante, Julio César Hernández, Ángel Francisco Cocuyo, Pedro Zavala y Omar Sosa, aparentemente cometieron 7 secuestros en Veracruz, dos de ellos de trascendencia.
Los detenidos también son buscados en los estados de Tabasco y Chiapas para rendir sus declaraciones y mientras tanto se encuentran internados en el penal de San Andrés Tuxtla.
Acompañado por el pelotero Narciso Elvira y otra víctima, Bravo Contreras detalló que el pasado 16 de junio, Narciso Elvira y sus acompañantes salieron de Tlalixcoyan, lugar donde reside, a cerrar un trato a Cuautotolapan, municipio de Hueyapan de Ocampo.
De regreso un grupo de personas que iba a bordo de una camioneta y otros que estaban detenidos a orillas de la carretera, los interceptó
Los familiares afectados pidieron la intervención de la Unidad Especializada de Combate al Secuestro, que apoyó en las negociaciones y asesoró para que en todo momento tuvieran la llamada “prueba de vida”, con la que garantizaban que las víctimas permanecían vivas.
Narciso Elvira y los demás plagiados fueron trasladados a diversos sitios, hasta que gracias a la tecnología adquirida por la Fiscalía de Veracruz, pudieron establecer la ubicación de los delincuentes, quienes trataron de burlar a la policía porque se hacían acompañar de una mujer y dos menores de edad.
Se informó que al menos tres de los presuntos responsables ya estuvieron involucrados en otros secuestros en la entidad veracruzana, e incluso, Misael Bustamante fue detenido poco después de cobrar 2 millones de pesos.
El fiscal Luis Ángel Bravo reconoció que los ahora detenidos cuentan con órdenes de aprehensión pendientes por delitos de privación ilegal de la libertad entre otros ilícitos
