Extirpan ojo con tumor a Fernando Jonathan en Guadalajara; se recupera satisfactoriamente

Jalisco.- El menor Fernando Jonathan Valdez Ayala se recupera satisfactoriamente luego de que se le extirpó el ojo izquierdo la mañana de ayer en el Hospital del IMSS en Guadalajara.
Marlene Ayala Quijano, madre Fernando Jonathan explicó que el niño se recupera en la Unidad Médica de Alta Especialidad del Centro Médico Nacional de Occidente, donde ha recibido buena atención.
Comentó que la operación duró casi 7 horas y que una vez se recupere el niño insistirá ante el IMSS, para que se le coloquen las dos prótesis en los ojos.
Como se recordará Fernando Jonathan de 14 meses de edad, fue objeto de una presunta negligencia médica en el IMSS de Ciudad Obregón. El oftalmólogo Armando Cisneros Espinosa extirpó el ojo derecho, que estaba sano, y no el izquierdo donde se detectó un tumor maligno y por eso fue intervenido el pasado mes de junio.
Marlene Ayala agradeció el apoyo moral que recibió de los cajemenses durante los días que permaneció en ese municipio tras las irregularidades médicas de las que fue víctima su hijo. Además indicó que mantiene pendiente del caso legal que se sigue al médico responsable.
