Familiares de nogalense asesinado por agente de EU celebran decisión de juez

Arizona. (EFEUSA) La familia del adolescente José Antonio Elena Rodríguez celebró como “una pequeña victoria” la decisión de un juez federal de Estados Unidos, quien dictaminó que el nogalense de 16 años se hallaba bajo protección de la Cuarta Enmienda de la Constitución cuando fue asesinado a disparos por un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza en octubre de 2012.
“Esto es un paso grande en 2 años y 9 meses buscando justicia por la muerte de mi nieto”, dijo hoy a Efe Taide Elena, abuela de José Antonio, quien murió durante un tiroteo ocurrido en la frontera entre Arizona y Sonora (México).
La abuela agregó que la decisión tomada el pasado jueves por el magistrado Raner C. Collins constituye un “logro” conjunto de la familia, los abogados y la comunidad que se unió ante lo que calificó de “una gran injusticia”.
“El caso de Jose Antonio Elena procede a la siguiente etapa de litigio, (…) en donde el gobierno está obligado a entregar pruebas sobre los hechos”, explicó Efe Luis Parra, abogado de la familia Elena Rodríguez.
Dentro de las pruebas que se espera sean presentadas figuran los vídeos tomados por las cámaras que se hallan a pocos metros de donde ocurrió el tiroteo, en el que el joven Elena Rodríguez recibió 10 impactos de bala cuando caminaba hacia su casa por una calle de Nogales (Sonora, México), frente al muro fronterizo.
El gobierno afirmó en su momento que el autor de los disparos, el agente fronterizo Lonnie Swartz, respondió con uso de armas de fuego un lanzamiento de piedras que se desató a raíz del intento de cruzar un contrabando de marihuana sobre el muro que separa a las dos ciudades.
En una pasada audiencia en mayo, el abogado de Swartz, Sean Chapman, argumentó que si bien las circunstancias que rodearon el tiroteo de 2012 son “horribles y trágicas”, sugirió que la demanda sea desestimada, en base a una decisión previa de un tribunal federal de apelaciones estadounidense en un caso similar.
Chapman se refería a la decisión del Tribunal de Quinto Circuito de Apelaciones, efectuada el 24 de abril, en la que se denegó iniciar una demanda contra el también agente fronterizo Jesús Mesa Jr, por matar a disparos en 2010 al joven de 15 años Sergio Adrián Hernández Guereca.
Dicho tribunal determinó que un ciudadano extranjero fuera del territorio de Estados Unidos no puede ser cubierto por las Cuarta y Quinta enmiendas, un argumento con el que se mostró en desacuerdo el juez Collins a la hora de sustentar su decisión.
En su escrito de 21 páginas, el magistrado afirmó que Swartz estaba dentro de Estados Unidos cuando disparó hasta 13 veces hacia México y rechazó además una solicitud de otorgarle inmunidad al agente en su calidad de oficial de la ley.
“Inmunidad cualificada no es simplemente una defensa”, escribió el juez, quien agregó que el oficial conocía los límites en el uso de la fuerza letal contra los ciudadanos y no ciudadanos estadounidenses, y que las ignoró al disparar en México.
Aunque esta decisión permite que la demanda siga adelante, es probable que ambas partes apelen la decisión y el caso podría llegar a la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos.
COMMENTS
