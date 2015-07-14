“Padrino”, el caballo de Joan Sebastian murió días antes que el cantante



Ciudad de México.- Tan sólo seis días antes del fallecimiento de Joan Sebastian, su caballo y fiel compañero “Padrino”, también murió.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, José Manuel Figueroa dio a conocer la noticia el pasado 8 de julio, y acompañó su mensaje con algunas fotografías en las que su padre aparecía montando el corcel.

“Padrino” participó con Joan en múltiples presentaciones hasta que por indicación médica el intérprete tuvo que retirarse del jaripeo, pero no de los escenarios.

Casualidad o destino, pero hoy Joan Sebastian y su caballo están juntos.

José Manuel escribió:

“PADRINO, ya no necesitas del público ni de la voz de @JoanSebastian para volar, hoy, tienes alitas DEP bello corcel”

 

 

